Couple arrested for child cruelty, both employed with Columbia County

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a couple for child cruelty.

33-year-old William Partridge and 30-year old Cara Partridge was arrested Wednesday and charged with Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree.

That incident happened August 07, 2019.

The victim is their 8 month old son who arm was injured.

This is the second incident for the couple, the 1st happened February 19, 2019 when the Partridge’s then one-month old son received injuries to his legs and head.

This case was investigated thoroughly by Richmond County and DFACs and turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

The DA’s office determined there was not enough evidence to proceed with criminal charges at that time for the incident that occurred in February.

William Partridge was employed with the Columbia County Fire Department.

Cara Partridge is employed as a Deputy Jailer for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Both employers have been made aware of both incidents and the couple’s arrest.