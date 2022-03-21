GROVETOWN, Ga (WJBF)- If you’re looking for a job, Monday may be your chance to find one in Columbia County.

A county-wide job fair will be held today in Grovetown. There are a wide-range of positions that are open, just waiting to be filled.

The school district is looking to hire. They will have staff members from the Department of Human Resources, Department of Transportation, Department of Facilities, Maintenance, and Operations, and Department of School Nutrition will be on hand to speak with interested candidates and answer any questions.

Several other departments are also hiring. Those include engineering, fire rescue, public transit, the sheriff’s office and I.T.

The job fair is March 21 at the Columbia County Exhibition Center, located at 212 Partnership Drive in Grovetown, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It’s open to anyone looking for a job.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online. An application and complete list of job descriptions for Columbia County can be found online at https://www.columbiacountyga.gov/county/jobs.

An application and job description for the Columbia County School District can be found online at www.ccboe.net.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Columbia County Job Fair.

