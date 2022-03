AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Six String Southern Productions is proud to announce country music chart-topper Justin Moore live at the Bell Auditorium on Friday, May 27th, along with special guest Heath Sanders.

Reserved seat tickets are $39.50, $49.50, and $59.50 and go on sale this Friday, April 1st at 10AM at AECtix.com or the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.