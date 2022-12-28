McDuffie County (WJBF)- “ I’ve lived in this community 40 years I can remember very few times it’s been like this cold we’ve had worse ice events and that sort of thing but for the extended cold I don’t remember that in a long time” said Jason Smith with McDuffie Co. Community Development.

Near Thomson and Dearing, pipes are starting to thaw out, but it has left crews to dig up water lines trying to fix leaks.

“ we had a couple of businesses that sent us photos of large water lines that were busted in their buildings we don’t know how long they were busted we don’t have any rush if they weren’t open on weekends they weren’t open all weekend so when they came in yesterday morning here you go” said Smith.

In Milledgeville, crews are still hunting for water leaks, leaving residents without and relying on water bottles.

“One thing, we can’t cook like we want. can’t take showers and things like we want.” said Robin Walker.

Water lines in McDuffie County are now fixed. Officials say residents should boil their water.

“ we implemented a precautionary boil water advisory it’s probably gonna be in place in the end of the week and that’s just to make sure that our residence and our system is the safe it can be” said Smith.