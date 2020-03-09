Coroner: Woman hit and killed while helping injured deer

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) – A woman who authorities say stopped to help an injured deer on a South Carolina road has been struck and killed by a vehicle.
News outlets report 39-year-old Andrea Owens was with her husband in Anderson County early Sunday when they stopped their car to help the deer that had been hit and hurt.
A deputy coroner says another vehicle struck Owens while she rendered aid to the animal. Owens was taken to a hospital where she died in surgery.
No charges have been filed against the driver who hit Owens. The coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.
Latest Headlines:
- Police: Fight over parking spot led to deadly mall shooting
- Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Monday, March 9, 2020
- NY attorney general orders televangelist Jim Bakker to stop promoting alleged coronavirus cure
- Here’s everything you need to know about the Democratic delegate process.
- Police: Man killed sleeping couple, buried bodies in swamp