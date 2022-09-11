FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The four people killed Saturday night when a car crashed into a train in downtown Florence have been identified.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victims as Mitchell Carter II, 34; Jeneka Carter, 40; Antoine Hines, 46; and Ruby Taylor, 27.

One person survived the crash, von Lutcken said. However, no information about their condition was immediately available.

Florence police said the crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan streets. However, as of Sunday morning, police had not released any additional details about their investigation.

Von Lutcken, however, said the car was going at a high rate of speed when it tried to go around the railroad crossing arm and hit the train, which was stopped at the crossing. The car caught fire after the crash, he said.

In a statement provided to News13 Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the CSX Corporation said a vehicle hit a CSX train that was stopped on the tracks at the North Dargan Street crossing. The spokesperson said at least three people were taken to McLeod hospital after the crash.

No one on the train was hurt, the spokesperson said, adding that the rail company is cooperating with Florence police in the investigation.

“At CSX safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve,” the spokesperson said. “We remind the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous.”

