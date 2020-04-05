Coronavirus hits Waynesboro Police Department

WAYNESBORO (WJBF) – The Waynesboro Assistant Chief of Police, Tommy L. Henderson, released a statement to news outlets Sunday regarding the virus affecting their department.

To keep you respectfully informed, First and foremost, I am saddened to announce that the COVID-19 Pandemic has touched us personally in the Waynesboro Police Department family. Our thoughts are with all of our staff for a full recovery and a quick return to public service.

Next, our department has been proactive in taking as many precautions as possible to reduce exposure for our officers and the public. We will continue to do so. We have had several personnel to test positive and others are awaiting results.

All confirmed cases are in quarantine and following the guidelines set forth from the Heath Department and the CDC and or their PCP. I have been in contact with each of them and I am happy report that the majority of them are feeling fine and or recovering well.

We have worked diligently in preparation of the event that one of our employees would test positive and have taken steps to ensure and reassure the community that we remain fully operational and able to deliver effective law enforcement services.

Finally we want to thank the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for their collaboration and assistance if needed.

In closing, we respectfully ask all citizens to adhere and maintain the Governor’s shelter in-place orders and to do their utmost to uphold the social standard of our city. We trust that as a community we will rally and over-come these trying times for a better future for us all.

Tommy L. Henderson

Assistant Chief of Police

Waynesboro Police Department