Cornovirus- GA private school shutdown after case

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga (CNN) – The Living Science Homeschool Study Center in Cherokee County, Georgia has voluntarily closed its campus because a teen was there days before he tested positive for coronavirus.

The school says it asked parents who had children in the same class — to self-quarantine their children for the two-week incubation period.

The number of cases in Georgia stands at two — the 15-year-old boy and his father.

The Fulton County man had recently traveled to Milan, Italy for work.

The school is set to reopen March 12th.

