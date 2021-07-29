Cooling centers open in Richmond County to combat excessive heat

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – Cooling Centers are open and operating both today and tomorrow (July 29th & 30th) from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Augusta Fire Department recommends people who do not have access to air conditioned spaces should visit one of the 11 Cooling Centers in Richmond County.

Locations:

Name Location Phone Bernie Ward Center 1941 Lumpkin Rd.

Augusta 706-790-0588 Blythe Center 3129 HWY 88

Blythe 706-592-4988 Carrie J. Mays Center 1014 11th Ave.

Augusta 706-821-2828 Henry H. Brigham Center 2463 Golden Camp Rd.

Augusta 706-771-2654 May Park 622 4th Street

Augusta 706-724-0505 McBean Center 1155 Hephzibah/McBean Rd.

Hephzibah 706-560-1814 Sand Hills Center 2540 Wheeler Rd.

Augusta 706-842-1912 McDuffie Wood Center 3431 Old McDuffie Rd.Augusta 706-771-2656 Warren Road Center 300 Warren Rd.

Augusta 706-860-2833 Robert Howard Community Center (at Diamond Lakes) 103 Diamond Lakes Way

Hephzibah 706-826-1370 W.T. Johnson Center 1606 Hunter StAugusta 706-821-2866

Here’s additional precautions people should take: