Cooling centers open in Richmond County to combat excessive heat

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – Cooling Centers are open and operating both today and tomorrow (July 29th & 30th) from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

The Augusta Fire Department recommends people who do not have access to air conditioned spaces should visit one of the 11 Cooling Centers in Richmond County. 

Locations:

NameLocationPhone
Bernie Ward Center1941 Lumpkin Rd.
Augusta		706-790-0588
Blythe Center3129 HWY 88
Blythe		706-592-4988
Carrie J. Mays Center1014 11th Ave.
Augusta		706-821-2828
Henry H. Brigham Center2463 Golden Camp Rd.
Augusta		706-771-2654
May Park622 4th Street
Augusta		706-724-0505
McBean Center1155 Hephzibah/McBean Rd.
Hephzibah		706-560-1814
Sand Hills Center2540 Wheeler Rd.
Augusta		706-842-1912
McDuffie Wood Center3431 Old McDuffie Rd.Augusta706-771-2656
Warren Road Center300 Warren Rd.
Augusta		706-860-2833
Robert Howard Community Center (at Diamond Lakes)103 Diamond Lakes Way
Hephzibah		706-826-1370
W.T. Johnson Center1606 Hunter StAugusta706-821-2866

Here’s additional precautions people should take:

  • Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.
  • Drink plenty of water.
  • Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing that covers as much skin as possible.
  • Never leave children or pets in closed vehicles.
  • Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. If you have to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioned vehicle and drink plenty of water. Never work alone, use the buddy system, in case you start to feel sick.
  • Check on family, friends, and neighbors that do not have air conditioning.

