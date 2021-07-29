Cooling centers open in Richmond County to combat excessive heat

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – Cooling Centers are open and operating both today and tomorrow (July 29th & 30th) from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The Augusta Fire Department recommends people who do not have access to air conditioned spaces should visit one of the 11 Cooling Centers in Richmond County.
Locations:
|Name
|Location
|Phone
|Bernie Ward Center
|1941 Lumpkin Rd.
Augusta
|706-790-0588
|Blythe Center
|3129 HWY 88
Blythe
|706-592-4988
|Carrie J. Mays Center
|1014 11th Ave.
Augusta
|706-821-2828
|Henry H. Brigham Center
|2463 Golden Camp Rd.
Augusta
|706-771-2654
|May Park
|622 4th Street
Augusta
|706-724-0505
|McBean Center
|1155 Hephzibah/McBean Rd.
Hephzibah
|706-560-1814
|Sand Hills Center
|2540 Wheeler Rd.
Augusta
|706-842-1912
|McDuffie Wood Center
|3431 Old McDuffie Rd.Augusta
|706-771-2656
|Warren Road Center
|300 Warren Rd.
Augusta
|706-860-2833
|Robert Howard Community Center (at Diamond Lakes)
|103 Diamond Lakes Way
Hephzibah
|706-826-1370
|W.T. Johnson Center
|1606 Hunter StAugusta
|706-821-2866
Here’s additional precautions people should take:
- Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.
- Drink plenty of water.
- Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing that covers as much skin as possible.
- Never leave children or pets in closed vehicles.
- Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. If you have to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioned vehicle and drink plenty of water. Never work alone, use the buddy system, in case you start to feel sick.
- Check on family, friends, and neighbors that do not have air conditioning.