‘Cookin’ For Kids’ Oyster Roast has been postponed

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Child Enrichment Inc. and The Exchange Club of Richmond County has postponed the 2020 Cookin’ for Kids Oyster Roast that was scheduled for April 25, 2020 to follow the CDC’s guidelines to limit the spread of Covid-19 (Coronavirus). Ticket holders can apply their ticket to the rescheduled event. Child Enrichment Inc. and the Exchange Club of Richmond county will be monitoring the spread of Covid-19 and will announce a new date for the event as soon as possible.

Child Enrichment Inc. will continue its mission to provide a voice and a path forward for children and families that have experienced abuse or neglect. Our office will remain open and we can be reached by phone at 706-737-4631. Visits to our Augusta and Thomson locations will be by appointment only.

Child Enrichment has helped over 23,600 children since 1978. Last year, Child Enrichment, through its two programs, the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) and the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Program, found safe permanent homes, provided counseling, forensic interviewing or court advocacy for 1,132 victims of child abuse and 469 non-offending parents, caregivers, and siblings along with providing expert testimony in prosecutions of alleged child sex offenders. Children who have suffered abuse will be provided the needed counseling and support to help them recover. They will learn to thrive despite the past, and most are able to become strong, capable and confident with the help of our Child Advocacy Center. Our CASA program trains community volunteers to serve as advocates for children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect and placed in foster care. These volunteers ensure that a child gets the services that they need while in foster care and helps them find a permanent home. Child Enrichment is a haven for child victims of abuse and neglect, and all services are professional, specialized, and free of charge.

Latest Headlines: