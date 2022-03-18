MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former Navy sailor and convicted killer has testified that Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife asked him to kill the former NBA player nearly 12 years ago in Atlanta.

Jimmie Martin testified Thursday at the trial of Billy Ray Turner, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in the death of Wright.

Wright’s slaying is one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history.

A Memphis native and a 6-foot, 11-inch center who played for five teams over 13 seasons, Wright was well-liked for his charity work in his hometown.

  • FILE – In this undated photo provided by the Riverside Sheriff’s Department shows Sherra Wright. The ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright agreed to a deal Thursday, July 25, 2019, in which she pleads guilty to facilitation to first-degree murder and receives a 30-year prison sentence. Wright entered the plea during a hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court. (Riverside Sheriff’s Department via AP, File)
  • FILE – In this Aug. 4, 2010, file photo, Sherra Wright, the ex-wife of slain NBA basketball player Lorenzen Wright, grieves at the casket of Lorenzen Wright during a memorial service at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. Authorities said Saturday, Dec 16, 2017, that Sherra Wright was charged with first-degree murder in the death of her ex-husband. (AP Photo/Lance Murphey, File)