Convenience store robbed at gunpoint in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a robbery suspect.

On Saturday, July 31 shortly after 8 p.m., the County Line Store on Greenwood Highway was robbed at gunpoint.

“At this time investigators have several physical items of evidence that we believe will lead to the arrest of this individual,” authorities said.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office.