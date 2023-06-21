GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – If approved by the Columbia County Board of Commissioners, a Circle K gas station could be coming to a tract of land on the intersection of Columbia Rd. and William Few Parkway, which has some neighbors concerned.

“This is very close to our neighborhood and I’m concerned about the effects it’ll have on the area,” said Cathy Richards.

A big concern that was brought up was traffic.

“I definitely think it’s going to make traffic worse. Definitely. There’s already so much traffic at that intersection,” Richards said.

Those concerns were brought up at a recent Columbia County planning commission meeting, where the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval under conditions.

The commission responded that the gas station would likely lessen traffic because it would serve diesel trucks coming from the quarry on the same road.

Noise and light pollution, deforestation, safety, and its proposed 24/7 operation were also brought up.

Richards and other neighbors we spoke to think something more eco-friendly should be built there instead.

“Anything that doesn’t involve cutting down all those trees, as well as generating more traffic,” Richards said. “And then also the twenty-four hour light in that area is just not going to be appealing to that many people, including myself.”

“A big part of the allure of this area is all the trees,” Amanda Cole said.

However, they do think having a gas station so close to Patriot’s Park might be convenient, but the county should focus on other projects first.

“It’s definitely growing too fast, I feel like we need to focus more on things like the road development and finishing that,” Cole said.

“I do understand that Columbia County is growing and some of that is expected, but I think if we can try to be very mindful about the way that this area is developed,” Richards said. “In ways that do support environmental health, as well as physical and mental and emotional health for Columbia County citizens as well.”

The Columbia County Board of Commissioners will discuss at its next meeting on July 18th.