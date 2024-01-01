EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – There’s some controversy in Columbia County over a car wash coming to Rountree Way. The county’s board of commissioners voted to approve a rezoning for it at a recent meeting, and people who live there aren’t too happy.

Commissioners originally denied approval for the residential to commercial rezoning back in May. But, after six months and some changes made by the developer, Ray Ray’s Car Wash seems to be coming whether neighbors like it or not. It will be off of Riverwatch Parkway and 525, 527, 531 and 533 Rountree Way.

Neighbors we spoke to are wondering why this area, but the car wash owner has a reason. “It’s centrally located in the Evans area, which we felt is really convenient for being in the hub for Evans residents,” said Ray Carnes, the owner of Ray Ray’s Car Wash.

But, people neighbors don’t see it that way. Traffic, noise, raised property taxes, home value, and necessity are their main worries. “I think the noise from the vacuums and the automated washing is going to be, it’s going to mess with our quiet peaceful little neighborhood, and the traffic is going to be outrageous,” said Malika Jenkins, who lives on the road.

Carnes said the goal is to be a good neighbor in the quiet, residential street without causing loud noise, traffic, raising property taxes or lowering home value. “We opted for equipment that was extremely quiet, particularly the vacuums because the vacuums are outdoors and our producer, or what most people would know as the vacuum cleaner motor is pretty much whisper quiet,” Carnes said.

But the owner of the property beside where the car wash will be, isn’t buying that – and is upset with the commissioners’ decision after he voiced his concerns at the meeting. “I’ve never seen a quiet car wash before, and they said what they had to say to get what they wanted, and the commissioners gave them what they wanted,” said Robert Russ. “So it’s going to be an inconvenience for me. I wish it wasn’t coming, but they’ve already approved it so I guess it’s a done deal.”

Russ was looking forward to retiring soon, but now he said he’ll have to adjust. “I don’t see anything good coming from it. They were saying it was bringing jobs, well we know it’ll be low paying jobs for a car wash,” he said. “The only thing I can think of it’s going to be bringing is noise and traffic. Neither of which is needed in this area. I’m just going to have to do the best I can with it. I’m going to be retiring one way or another.”

Carnes said construction should start in the next 90 days and it should be complete within a year.

However, the agenda for the January 2nd board of commissioners meeting states that the rezoning will be up for reconsideration. We’ve reached out to the county for additional information about it.