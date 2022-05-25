AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – Leaders with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are responding to a letter from Congressman Rick Allen about living conditions at the Bon Air Apartments.

“We feel good, they responded quickly,” said Congressman Rick Allen.

In that letter HUD leaders say they’ve reached out to the complex’s owners, Redwood Housing.

Congressman Allen says, “The company that’s involved has made some improvements, but that thing was renovated back in the 80’s and it needs obviously some updating.”

But the owners say they are looking to do a complete renovation of the complex in the first half of 2023. Congressman Allen says that’s a good step, but he is beginning to question the intentions of Redwood Housing.

“It’s too bad that they’re not local. It’d be better if we had a local company to take better pride in what they’re doing,” he said.

Some other complaints that were addressed were included the 19 code violations we brought to you back in April, as well as safety and fire issues that caused an uptick in calls to the fire department. They claimed those complaints stemmed from a malfunctioning fire panel.

The owners say those issues have been addressed and corrected and no additional calls to the fire department have been reported.

Congressman Allen says, “hopefully the owners will understand the importance of that building and the importance that we want to give our citizens the crown jewel of housing.”

Congressman Allen is planning to make another stop at the Bon Air and this time around he’s inviting HUD to be a part of that tour.



He says, “We want to get them here we want to walk the project with them, the building to get a handle on exactly what is going on there.”