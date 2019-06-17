Congregation optimistic about the future after church fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local church is turning the page on a new chapter.

Last week, a devastating fire burned down the Windsor Heights Baptist Church in Augusta. June 16, was the first service since the electrical fire.

The church stood strong for more than 60 years until it burned down. The church served to many people as a refuge and as a second home.

The fire brought many people to tears but several valuables were found after the fire. Such as bibles, flags, plaques, and a crocheted Lord’s Prayer.

Fortunately, the congregation of Windsor Heights Baptist Church was able to have Sunday service at the New Heights Church in Martinez.

Moving forward, Windsor Heights Baptist Church’s pastor said they are looking to rebuild down Bullock Avenue near the site of the scorched church.

“Praise the Lord for all the things he gives us in the past and we’re going to look forward to blessing us in the future. It’s just heartbreaking losing our place together,” said Pastor William Lassiter.

Pastor Lassiter added, “We’re not living under circumstances. We can build buildings. The church is doing fine.”

The church is still waiting for the insurance company’s decisions before they move forward. The church is seeking if they can use any materials from the scorched church’s site to rebuild.