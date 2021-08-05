Concert coming to Augusta requiring all attendees to be fully vaccinated for COVID

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Those planning to attend ‘The Killers’ concert at The Bell Auditorium in September are required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Event Organizer is requiring all attendees of this event to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to entry to the event, and is requiring fans agree to the terms below prior to ticket purchases & event entry.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

Please note these confirmations will apply to all members of your party before they are allowed to enter the event and to any users of the tickets purchased by you:

By purchasing tickets for this event, you confirm that at the time of the event you and all members of your party will have been fully vaccinated (at least two weeks after final dose), and will have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event, and that proof of both will be required for each individual in your party.

Children under 12 years of age or fans with a valid medical note preventing vaccination will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test (PCR or antigen) within 48 hours of the event, and will need to provide proof of negative result to security prior to entry into the facility.

Mask wearing will be encouraged.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, August 6th at 10:00 a.m.

Click here to buy.