Augusta, GA (WJBF) It was a topic for days committees’ session, homelessness during the Masters, though some don’t see this as a one week a year issue.

If you have a homeless individua, they’re homeless 365 days a year, we should be that same care and energy into making sure they’re off the streets year-round,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

Commissioner McKnight called for the discussion. after she was stopped by a person staying at the Motel 6 off Washington Road.

“She said Masters week we don’t know where we’re going, and I said what do you mean you don’t know where you’re going, she said we have to leave Masters week so they can occupy people going in,” said Commissioner McKnight.

The hotel says no one is being forced to leave but rates are going up Masters week to around 300 dollars a night, and the worry is that price will put some out.

“There is a level of concern there just as a human being, you’re going to have concerns about individuals and people,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

But is there a solution to businesses raising their prices Masters week and taking away a place to stay

“I don’t know what that answer is I don’t have a silver bullet. for that If I did, I’d certainly say so,” said Mason.

“I don’t know where they’re going to go, and that is a concern you don’t want a family on the street,” said Commissioner McKnight.

It goes back to the same concept, how do we get people housed permanently so the next Masters we don’t have to have this conversation,” said Commissioner Johnson.

Though City leaders were scheduled to discuss concerns about homelessness and the Masters, it was turned over to the city’s homeless task force to review.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.