EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A potential car wash could be coming to Rountree Way just off of Riverwatch Parkway in Evans, and people who live there said they’re not happy about it for multiple reasons.

It was discussed at a Columbia County Planning Commission public hearing last week. Two people we spoke to who live on the road were there.

Traffic, raised property taxes, home value, safety and necessity of the car wash are at the top of their lists of concerns.

“I hope they vote against it,” said Malika Jenkins, a Roundtree Way resident. “I’m not against using that for commercial property, A. If it would be facing toward Riverwatch which is more suitable for commercial property, or B. It wasn’t a car wash. And the noise is going to be a big issue.”

“If our taxes would go up any,” said Patricia Daniel, who also lives on Rountree Way. “I’m a widow on a single income and if they do, I just can’t afford it.”

This is up to the tax commissioner, but as of right now, county leaders said it wouldn’t have an impact.

“She’s not changing anything with her property,” said Scott Sterling, the Director of Planning Services for Columbia County. “So that would be something, that the area would be changing but her physical property is not.”

At the recent meeting, the planning commission voted 3-2 in favor of rezoning the property from residential to commercial, going against staff recommendation.

But Sterling said all of these concerns will be taken into consideration when the board goes to make its decision.

“The planning commission as well as the board of commissioners always take in what the public comment is,” he said. “Both sides, there’s a plus and a minus to that, and we’ll see how they decide to come up with their decision.”

Malika Jenkins and Patricia Daniel just hope the board does what’s best for the community.

The next Board of Commissioners meeting is on May 2nd at 6:00 p.m., and they have the final say of what will go in the lot.