Complaint filed over Guyger judge for Bible

TEXAS (CNN) – The judge who gave convicted murderer Amber Guyger a Bible is being accused of overstepping her authority.

Wednesday, Judge Tammy Kemp had just sentenced Guyger to ten years in prison for killing her neighbor, Botham Jean when she talked to, hugged, and then gave a Bible to Guyger.

But the ‘Freedom from Religion Foundation’ says the judge’s actions were inappropriate and unconstitutional.

The organization is asking the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct to investigate the incident.