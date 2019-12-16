Community to hold candlelight vigil for 19-year-old killed in McCormick County

McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) — The McCormick County, South Carolina community will come together to remember a 19-year-old killed in a car crash.

Jaimarian Middleton was killed in a car accident in Plum Branch, South Carolina on Saturday, December 14.

Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization will hold a candlelight vigil for the 19-year-old at Dorn Park at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17.

“We’re asking everyone to bring a balloon and candle,” Founder Jack Logan said.

The park is located at 200 Carolina Street.

