THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Thomson announced its new police chief Wednesday after its initial first choice withdrew from consideration for personal reasons.

Daniel Carrier, a former lieutenant for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, will be taking the spot.

Thomson leaders believe Lt. Carrier is who the city needs, but some community members wonder why one of the local candidates wasn’t picked.

“We’ve had a string of chiefs that were from out of town, and they don’t stay very long for whatever reasons,” said Thomson native Randall Reese. “So, you know, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over expecting different results.”

Deputy Barry Whitfield, Sgt. Scott Whittle, and Lt. Carrier all have decades of law enforcement experience under their belts.

But, both Whitfield and Whittle have lived and worked in McDuffie County for a long time.

Reese and some other community members would’ve liked someone who’s familiar to the area to fill the role, and help the extremely understaffed department.

“To straighten it out. Who the people trust, who the people know, they see a face and they feel comfortable talking to and working with,” he said.

However, the city council thought Carrier’s credentials stood out from the rest.

“They interviewed all the candidates, so they had an interview to base this on also. The resume, all those sorts of things went into this,” said Jason Smith, the Community Development Director for McDuffie County. “I can tell you this was not just an arbitrary decision, they thought long and hard about this, and feel like Chief Carrier is the way to go.”

Reese told us he hopes Carrier gets involved with and invests time into the community, and Smith hopes the same.

“We hear from residents what their needs are and he’ll respond to those. But, we want to give him a chance to get in here and create that atmosphere that he thinks is needed and that sort of thing,” Smith said. “He’s super excited to join us, and we’re looking forward to him hitting the ground running and taking care of the residents of Thomson.”

Lt. Carrier starts his position as chief of police on January 29th.