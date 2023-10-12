AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF)- The Georgia-Carolina Council and Columbia County First-Responders are making sure children are staying safe and aware in case of an emergency.

“A big part of scouting is awareness and be prepared, be prepared for the future, be prepared for things that you may not expect to happen,” Senior District Executive Ron Bane said.

That’s why the Georgia-Carolina Council invites you to the informational event Saturday, October 14th at 10 a.m. to two in the afternoon, at Nature and Adventure Center in Evans.

“We’ve coordinated with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, the Columbia County Fire Department, and also Gold Cross EMS,” Bane said.

Community Day of Safety is free and will provide hands-on experiences for children.

“All three are gonna have their vehicles out here for kids to be able to look at the vehicles, kinda climb through them and identify with the vehicles and kinda understand what happens in case of an emergency,” Bane said.

The idea behind the event is to keep children aware.

“It’s extremely important that, in the case of a fire, that the kids are familiar with what a fireman will look like when they come in. They find out that it is a fireman and not a martian coming in to get ‘em if they’re hiding under a table or something to that effect…,” Bane said.

Bane tells me it’s a great opportunity for all children and even their parents.

“The Sheriff’s Department is going to have an ‘I.D. a Child,’ so you can bring your child and you can help I.D. and create an I.D. for ‘em in case of emergencies. And we encourage the adults to participate along with their kids in these things. They’re gonna learn more from their parents than they ever will from any individual organization.”