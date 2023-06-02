AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Another day, and another senseless crime, killing a 15 year old. It happened at the Get N Go gas station Thursday.

Some say this is happening far to often….. especially in this area.

“it needs to stop because not only adults killing adults and kids killing kids you know you have innocent children they be bystanders” said Darius Greene , lives near area.

Ellie Benson with Moms Demand Action says the organization is focusing on bringing awareness to gun violence in order to save lives in Augusta.

“ so we’re just trying to bring it to the forefront so that it doesn’t get pushed back in the minds you know we need good laws we need these things to change we want to take care of our communities we want to keep people safe” said Benson.

Mayor Garnett Johnson has signed a proclamation declaring June 2nd as National Gun Violence Awareness. Benson says it will take more lawmakers and others in the community to help stop gun violence.

“but also what can we do on the grounds, gun violence isn’t isolated gun violence overlaps with domestic violence, food insecurities, homelessness” said Benson.

Residents say safety is always a top priority.

“be safe and do the best you can to be aware of what’s going on around you at all times” said Greene.

A ‘Wear Orange ‘ event honoring gun violence survivors will take place June 3rd, 2023 at St. Pauls church at 10 am.