AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Leaders and customers at the Whisky Road Walmart told NewsChannel 6 they aren’t letting a shooting stop them from shopping.

“It’s really not safe to go anywhere anymore. I mean, what can you do? You still have to shop,” said Jennifer Freeman, who lives in Aiken and shops at the store.

Customers didn’t let bullets flying outside of the Whisky Road Walmart Sunday afternoon keep them from getting essential items Monday. An Aiken Department of Public Safety reports states officers responded to shooting at 4:35p.m. When they arrived, officers learned about a fight involving several people that included someone firing a gun at a vehicle and leaving the store. While some people were unaware the incident even happened, others knew all about it.

Freeman added, “I don’t go to the stores at night anymore unless I absolutely have to, but even daytime is still not safe. What can you do?”

Sophie King lives in Aiken, for now and shops there to. She told us, “It’s in a very central location so it’s a good place to get to. I grew up in Gem Lakes, so this is definitely the closest Walmart.”

NewsChannel 6 spoke with Aiken City Councilman Ed Woltz about the shooting just down the street from his district. He said between the city’s two Walmart stores, Whiskey Road just might get more traffic.

“I don’t think this is representative of the city. I think this is representative of the country right now. And that’s happening all over the country right now,” said Councilman Woltz, District 6. He added that people are stealing more too.

A 13-year-old girl was shot at the same store back in June. The suspect was quickly arrested and charged. Police found someone in Aiken Regional Medical Center wounded and they believe it’s connected to the recent Walmart shooting. Despite two incidents at the Whisky Road Walmart, Councilman Woltz does not believe it is getting a reputation.

“We are increasing patrols on shopping areas to make sure things are safer. And if you have any idea what’s going on out there, let us know,” he said.

Anyone with information on Sunday’s shooting should contact Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or submit an anonymous online tip at Crime Tip | City of Aiken, SC Government (cityofaikensc.gov).

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps