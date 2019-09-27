Community meeting on crime in Allendale County scheduled for end of September

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A community meeting on crime in Allendale County, South Carolina will take place at the end of September.

The event will take place on Monday, September 30 at 6 p.m. at the Allendale County Courthouse.

We’re told local and state law enforcement, elected officials, church leaders, and business owners will be in attendance.

“This is a meeting for your voice to be heard. You are encouraged to be present,” a flyer for the event said.

It is sponsored by Clerk of Court Elaine Saab.

