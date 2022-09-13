AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The City of Augusta is hosting the National Community Development Association Region 4 conference, starting Tuesday.

This year’s theme is Transforming Lives- Impacting Lives. In keeping with that theme, community leaders will come together to discuss community development, including the issue of homelessness and affordable housing.

Attendees will participate in trainings and panel discussions with topics including supporting smalls business, community development and housing counseling.

Leah Pontani with Goodwill, one of the event’s sponsors, said the conference is a great way for region leaders to share ideas.

“So, the role of the conference really is going to be how to support the community through affordable housing, workforce development, re-engineering community development and housing counseling to have individuals be able to get some kind of assistance before they get to the point of being homeless and out on the streets.”

Pontani explained it’s a great way to learn how leaders in other communities have handled these issues.

“Any time we get a chance to showcase what we have here in Augusta is positive. It’s gonna bring several hundred people into Augusta, which economically is positive for us. Just bringing fresh perspectives and fresh ideas to the area, having an opportunity to network with all those other region folks.”

The conference starts Tuesday at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center and runs through Friday.