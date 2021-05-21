Community honors crossing guard retiring after over 40 years of service

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Students, faculty, and members of the community lined the street to say goodbye to an old friend.

Margin Murray is retiring from St. Mary on the Hill Catholic School after serving as its crossing guard for more than 40 years.

“When you’re talking four and a half decades…multi-generations of families…the outpouring of love and support, it’s just awe inspiring,” said Principal Todd Shafer. “

Mrs. Murray did cross for Catherine many, many years and I was in the 8th grade when she started crossing children here at St. Mary’s,” said Ann Marie McManus.

Murray was treated to gifts and rode in a golf cart as friends and loved ones cheered her on.

The big surprise came when the school revealed it had dedicated the corner she had worked for so many years to her.

“It just shows the impact that Mrs. Murray has had on so many people for so many years. Young children that have grown into adults and have children of their own…and she’s crossing them, as well. It just means so much,” said Principal Schafer.

“We wish you all the health and happiness for the rest of your days and we will definitely miss you,” said Peggy Schaffer.

“Have a good time, sleep late…when it’s raining, you don’t have to go anywhere…and then come see us. Know what you meant to us…to everyone here. St. Mary’s is such a tight knit community and we all love each other. She was just so essential,” said Ann Marie McManus and her daughter Catherine.

“Remember everything that I have taught them in the past. When I come up here, I tell them ‘good morning, have a good day, enjoy the day,” said Murray.

Margin Murray may be leaving her post, but she’s made an impact that will last a lifetime.