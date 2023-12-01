CSRA (WJBF) – The Community Foundation for the CSRA announced its Community Grant recipients and funding for its Literacy Initiative this morning.

Dozens of local nonprofits and schools will benefit from this money.

This is the foundation’s 27th year serving the community, partnering with organizations like the Masters Tournament.

More than $638,000 will be distributed to 46 nonprofits next year. Targeted schools in our area will be getting more than $280,000.

The organizations were selected by panels of volunteers based on their ability to utilize the money and make a meaningful impact through their service.

“Most of the panels will choose nonprofits, they’ll have five great ones, all that could be funded,” said Shell Berry, the CEO and President of the Community Foundation for the CSRA. “But they’ll typically pick the two that they feel are most critical for this particular time and place this year that need those dollars the most.”

Nonprofit “ReNforce” will use the money to help previously incarcerated people find jobs, and housing.

“This is an inclusive environment, so therefore I feel like businesses that are not reaching out to us, you’re missing out,” said Charlotte Garnes, the Executive Director of ReNforce. “You’re missing out on great talent, you’re missing out on inclusivity, and you’re missing out on changing the narrative in this community.”

Day One Fitness provides specialized exercise classes for people with neurological disorders. The money will help grow the program.

“It will allow us to continue to offer the twenty-three classes that we do a week, and because it’s covering program costs, we are able to add to our qualified fitness professionals so we can meet that demand as it rises,” said Danielle Williams, the Executive Director of Day One Fitness.

For Murphy-Harpst Children’s Centers, it plans to open seven more homes in Augusta for severely neglected children in the foster-care system.

”A community based local home that will serve children with therapeutic kind of services, wrap-around services, so they can heal and thrive,” said Scott Fuller, the Vice President of Advancement for Murphy-Harpst Children’s Centers Inc.

The money will buy nutritious foods for the Catholic Charities of South Carolina food pantry in Gloverville, and go toward repairs.

“Recently on Tuesday we served one-hundred-and-nineteen families in one day, in three hours,” said Joely Leguizamon, the Director for Catholic Charities of South Carolina. “So the need is great, and we are very grateful that received this grant.”

And for Family Counseling Center of the CSRA, the grant will cover mental healthcare costs for community members in need.

“These funds will be used to support people who are either un-insured or under-insured, and cannot afford the full cost of their treatment,” said Celina Keys, the Director of Family Counseling Center of the CSRA. “Without Family Counseling Center, many of those people would have no where else to go.”

Below is the full list of nonprofits that received grants: