AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area will be giving more than $906,000 in grant funding to 44 nonprofit organizations throughout the CSRA.

This is the foundation’s 26th year serving the community, and it partners with major organizations such as the Masters Tournament.

Organizations that have contributed to the Community Grants Fund have invested more than 12 million dollars back into the community over the years.

Grant amounts ranging from $4,000 to $15,000 were awarded, depending on how much the nonprofits asked for.

“Today is a celebration of all the nonprofits who work tirelessly throughout this community to provide services to those who are most vulnerable,” said Shell Berry, the CEO and president of Community Foundation for the CSRA.

$290,000 of the $906,000 will be distributed to partner agencies of the Literary Initiative in 2023. This program helps develop and improve literacy skills from birth to adulthood in the Harrisburg community and now the Laney Walker neighborhood.

“Our nonprofit community steps up and fills the gaps in so many places in our six county region,” Berry said. “And because of these dollars, they can stably do that in a fiscally responsible way and continue to make sure that our most vulnerable citizens have what they need.”

Brown Girls Code, one grant recipient, plans to use the money to enhance learning of STEM-related subjects for underrepresented girls.

“We’ll be able to target that for girls who do not regularly receive the premium computer science education that we actually train the girls in,” said Ebony Brown, the CEO and founder of the nonprofit. “The girls are always asking us at the end of the year ‘are we going to summer camp?’ and we haven’t been able to do so. So, we can’t wait to let them know we have summer camp this year!”

For 143 Ministries International, fencing and security gates for Katherine’s Way, their sober living home for women is a priority.

“The irony of it is, is that the gate that keeps them in actually will allow those internal gates to come down,” said Jeff Jarrett, the community partnerships director for the nonprofit. “They can open up and begin the holistic healing process and a way to sustain sobriety.”

The Augusta Museum of History will use the money to go toward its paid internship program.

“The intern program gives us an opportunity to spread the word, to give them a solid foundation, all those things that you might learn in college,” said Nancy Glaser, the executive director of the museum. “This gives the opportunity to actually do it. And that hands on experience, you can’t substitute for it.”

The money will be used for forensic medical exams and therapy at the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County.

“This funding is going to help us pay so that no child, or their non-offending family members, would have to pay a dime as a result of them being victimized,” said Maryann Burgess, the executive director of the center.

For Miracle Making Ministries, the money will go toward assistance for low-income families facing housing instability.

“I remember a lady calling us many years ago and saying, ‘I need a favor.’ She needed to borrow ten dollars,” said Robert L. Williams, the president and founder of the organization. “And of course we gave her the ten dollars, but sometimes that’s all it takes for a miracle in somebody’s life.”

Leaders at the nonprofits said they are eternally grateful and eager to use the money to help make the community the best it can be.