AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three parents who serve as community advocates and mentors all came together with one goal in mind: stopping the violence in schools.

Jamilah Dukes, owner of The S.o.u.l Market, organized Community Cafe, a forum she hopes will bring people together from various districts in the Augusta area who will bring the change needed to end violence in schools. She will be joined by the owner of Purpose Center, Devron Mitchell, who is also a community advocate and mentor. He is opening the doors to his establishment to ensure that change happens. They will also be joined by long time, Richmond County educator and mental health advocate Dr. Onnie Poe.

The event takes place Monday, August 21st, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. It will be held at Purpose Center, located at 1650 Olive Road, Augusta.