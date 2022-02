GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — A mobile food pantry will be held at Grovetown Elementary School on Tuesday, February 22.

The event is from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Food is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To receive help, you would need a complete an emergency food assistance application and have a Georgia state ID.

The school is located at 300 Ford Avenue in Grovetown.