FAIRFAX, S.C. (WJBF) — A free community event is happening in Allendale County on Saturday, June 11.

Praise & Shop at the Gabezo will be held at the gazebo in downtown Fairfax from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. A gospel event will start at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Whitney Stephens at 803-260-5190.

Stephens joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about what you can expect.