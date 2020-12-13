Community drive-by giveback coming in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A drive-thru giveback event is happening in Augusta.

It’s taking place on Saturday, December 19 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The event for the east area will be at 2416 Windsor Spring Road. The south area will be near Delta Manor.

Lunch and personal items will be given out.

If you could like to donate, contact Wanda at 706-691-1857 for a list of needed items.

Wanda Collier of Stop Da Stigma and her daughter Nancy Mitchell joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk more about what you can expect.