WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — The non-profit Community Concepts will host a Hispanic health expo.

The event is Tuesday, October 17, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Unity Outreach Church on School Street in Warrenville.

Healthcare providers will be assisting those who cannot afford healthcare.

Dental, hygiene, health, and nutrition supplies will be available.