EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Greenbrier community is rallying around 15-year-old Allison Lillie who was critically injured in a car wreck a few weeks ago.

Allison was leaving cross-country practice and traveling south on Riverwood Parkway with her mother and sister when a car hit them turning left.

Her mother told us they are at Shepherd Center in Atlanta where she is receiving specialized treatment, but her condition has been improving every day.

Community members have been making and selling purple flags, bracelets, t-shirts, and have had prayer circles and billboards put up in support of Allison.

“I think it’s awesome, I really do. The way this community has come together for this, is the way the whole world should be,” said Wanda Woolen, Allison’s Neighbor. “And we have rallied behind them because – I lost a daughter many years ago, to know what they have been going through. I think they’re going to have a happy ending. We’re so excited.”

They’re calling the movement Allison’s Race because she’s on her school’s cross-country team, and she was training to make varsity this year.

Allison’s aunt Shana Munro describes her as being a supportive friend with a servant’s heart, and said she wasn’t even supposed to be at cross-country practice the morning of the wreck due to a broken foot.

“She wanted to go to encourage her teammates, and be part of just taking time and helping the coaches and whatnot,” Munro said. “So she went just to hang out with the team, not even really to run. And before school – early morning, but that just shows the kind of person that she is.”

Munro said she’s now running a different race.

“She’s definitely a miracle, just the amount of progress she’s made in the last couple days,” she said. “Originally, the doctors weren’t really giving us a great prognosis or any prognosis at all. And so we just had to wait it out, but the community support, and love and support and especially the prayers – I really feel like God has performed a miracle in her life.”

Money raised from the flags and bracelets will go toward Allison’s family. Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.