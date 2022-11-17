Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- “feast before the feast Thanksgiving is next week kids get out of school tomorrow and we want to make sure people get a meal one way or another” said Monique Braswell, Organizer, Braswell Manigault Foundation

It’s all about giving back to the community

The ‘feast before the feast’ feed hundreds of people at three locations in Augusta.

Carrie J Mays, McDuffie Woods, and McBean community centers were all packed with people from the community, with long lines wrapped around the building.

And it’s all for a good meal.

“I love chicken macaroni turkey dressing that’s all good and gravy Jackie Henderson, attending feast

Others also came to fellowship, like Mama Rose who is 105 years old, making sure to spend quality time with family and friends.

“There is a reason for me to be here a purpose for me to be here because the purpose is since I lived this long he wants me to tell the world about him”

Braswell says sponsors for the event made it all possible to give back for the holidays.

“ gallop and associates and myself we make it our business to make sure that we can provide for our community our motto is just making people better and to see this this afternoon it warms my heart” said Butch Gallop, Sponsor, CEO of Gallop and Associates.

“the pandemic just tore everybody down the price of food is sky high you know people county survive today they just can’t so getting a meal like this with all the dressing turkey ham chicken…” said Braswell.

Braswell also says she plans to expand to four locations next year for the Thanksgiving feast.