BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — The second annual law enforcement expo is happening in Barnwell.

It’s Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Barnwell County Veterans Memorial on Ellenton Street.

More than 30 law enforcement agencies from across the Palmetto State will attend.

You’ll be able to view state-of-the-art equipment by law enforcement.

There will also be vendors and hot dogs and hamburgers for the kids.