AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Community members are gathering to help a family search for an Augusta man who has been missing for over a week.

Demon Parrish is well known in the community, and an emotional prayer vigil was held to seek answers on his whereabouts.

“his mother deserves answers his son deserves answers his father deserves answers” said Quatisha Mccain , pastor of Truth Church of Augusta.

A mother wanting answers on where her son could be.

“the world , everybody loves him” said Demon Parrish’s Mother

Now, the community is coming together to help find 31 year old Demon Parrish also known as ‘Poke’ or Antwoine. His family says he was last seen on January 8th.

“We have a mother right here who wants to lay eyes on her son she deserves to lay eyes on her son so praying tonight for answers we’re asking God to touch the heart of the people who knows where he is because some knows where he is ” said Mccain

Parrish is a well known hairstylist in the community and content creator… who shows his love for everyone.

“and that’s why there’s so many people that’s showing up for him because love is what love does so it’s not hard to show up for him because he’s shown up for so many people he is that one call that’s all” said Mccain.

A $10,000 reward is being offered in an effort to help find Parrish. He also has big platform on social media. His family says they are now using that platform to get the word out.

“He has a huge support system and we will not stop until demon is home” said Mccain.

We have reached out the Richmond County Sheriff’s office on more information about this case, we’ll keep you updated.