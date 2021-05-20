Commissioners want more in person meetings with or without masks

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – After two commission meetings in chambers, some city leaders say it’s time to meet face to face full time.

“If we’re holding commission meetings two times a month we ought to the other two times be holding committee meetings in person,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

Commissioners approved holding their commission meetings in person, but not twice a month committee meetings.

Augusta spent months getting ready to return, precautions are in put in place like Plexiglas dividers and social distancing seating.

“The administrator did present a comprehensive plan we all could understand and follow the guidelines,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

County Health Director Dr. Stephan Goggans looked over the plan and said it would be safe to meet in person with the city’s precautions, but that included wearing masks, but there is not 100 percent mask compliance with commissioners or visitors to the chambers.

“The CDC says if you have been vaccinated you don’t have to wear the mask so there again, I think it’s a personal choice,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“From what I understand all the commissioners are fully vaccinated,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“But the visitors you don’t know the visitors.”

“You don’t know but they still keep their social distancing,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“You’re going to have people they don’t want to wear them anymore,” said Commissioner McKnight.

CDC guidelines have changed since Doctor Goggans said with masks it would be safe to meet in person.

So as City leaders make plans to hold more of their meetings face to face, some are welcoming those guideline changes.