Augusta, GA (WJBF) Masters week is three weeks out and so are the planned events at Lake Olmstead Stadium, and commissioners wondering if these shows will go on.

There is no buzz of activity at Lake Olmstead Stadium, even as the clock counts down to the planned shows at the old ballpark.

“I ride by there pretty much every day, just to see if there is anything going on, since they took out that center section haven’t seen anything going on,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Earlier this month promoters said the concerts were temporarily suspended due to structural issues with the stadium grounds.

Engineers were brought in to determine if the shows could still go on, commissioners are still waiting for the results.

“Our Parks and Rec’s department have met with the contractors in that area in the last couple of days, so a final decision is to be made, so right now we are waiting to get the feedback from that report,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The city has invested in the stadium for these events paying 75 thousand dollars to repair the deck at the site.

And the city invested 100 thousand dollars for the International Soul Festival, that was scheduled to start April 29th at the Stadium,

But the soul festival has now been postponed because of the issues at the site. “

“Very disappointing, why wasn’t this looked into beforehand, why didn’t I’m going to say we but why didn’t we look into the groundwork and what was going on over there a while back,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

The stadium concerts appear snake bit as promoters have been attempting the Masters week shows since 2020.

“COVID got it the first year, limited attendance the second year, sinking foundations the third year so, we’ll will just see how it works out,” said Commissioner Clarke.

Commissioners have a regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday city leaders saying they hope to get an update, on the Masters week shows as well as the soul festival at that meeting, In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.