Commissioners to debate ending troubled recycling program

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Ending recycling in Augusta is up for debate.
City leaders scheduled to discuss Tuesday, putting a halt to the curb-side recycling program,
City leaders say world markets for materials have bottomed out, and more than 80 percent of the materials are contaminated and can’t be recycled anyway.
“The whole community to do the program properly when I say properly you make sure your containers are clean when you put in there and all of that it’s time that we look at ending the program,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.
City landfill officials say the program loses about 300 thousand dollars a year.