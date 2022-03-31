Augusta, Ga (WJBF) It was a first for the Augusta Commission, a motion to conduct a forensic audit of the mayor’s office.

Commissioner John Clarke did not support it, after making a motion to do an in-depth audit of all city departments.

“I can appreciate they made a damage control effort let’s say to bring that one department out to be that’s a moot issue because it’s already being investigated,” said Commissioner Clarke.

Mayor Davis is already under investigation by the state ethics commission for violations of campaign finance laws, that’s why Clarke says he did not support a forensic audit of just the mayor’s office.

“I’m still wanting the entire audit,” said Clarke.

But Commissioners saying an audit of all city departments would be expensive and time consuming, so they supported auditing only the mayor’s office.

“If we’re going to talk about audits. I mean all the smoke is around the mayor’s office, and some of my colleagues want to do the whole government shut it down. I just don’t think that’s feasible or cost effective,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Commissioner McKnight also wants an audit of all city departments but unlike Clarke she voted in favor of the mayor’s office forensic audit.

“I work for the people of Augusta Richmond County, and I look at it had I not supported even looking into the mayor’s office you probably get some kick back from the taxpayers,” said Commissioner McKnight.

“Yes, there’s wrong doings going on in the mayor’s office but it’s being investigated under the state,” said Clarke.

The vote for the forensic audit for the mayor’s office failed 3-7, the vote for the city-wide audit failed 2-8

in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Mayor Davis was not at the meeting where the forensic audit was discussed, and he did not return calls for comment.