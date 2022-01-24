Commissioners talk improvements at Augusta park

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Last week some Augusta commissioners wanting to have a discussion. on what under used city parks could be closed, now city leaders want to discuss how this city park. could be improved.

Sue Reynolds Park isn’t what it used to be, but the commissioners who represent the area say it doesn’t need to be on a list for closing.

“I’ve got constituents who have reached out to me what’s going to be done to Sue Reynolds. is anything ever going to be done,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

There are no official plans now and no budget, but what’s being proposed by residents is a complete renovation of the old building on site to create a community center, and other amenities like a walking track and playground.

“A remodeled community center, because there’s nothing there but the building.it needs to be brought up to ADA compliant, restroom redone., kitchen area and maybe an addition to it,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“District 3 does not have a community center; all the other districts do,” said Commissioner McKnight.

Both McKnight and Clarke are supporting holding talks on whether some underused city parks could be closed, but they say talking about improvements at Sue Reynolds is not inconsistent with that.

“It’s sort of a balancing act, because you got to know which location, to pull back away from and which locations to reinvest in,” said Commissioner Clarke.

Commissioners are expected to hear from neighborhood residents who will speak in favor of this park improvement proposal, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.