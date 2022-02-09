Commissioners raise questions, concerns about storm water program

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Commissioners asked for it and got it an update on the now six-year-old Storm water program.

“We collectively saw a lot of issues where we could best utilize the money in other areas and cut somethings,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“I believe the story water fee is necessary provided its utilized properly and for the appropriate purposes,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

In six years, the storm water program has taken in more than 77 million dollars.

A lot of that money being used to cut the right of ways along city roads, one area city leaders say needs to be looked at closely.

The day-to-day operations, the moving of the grass, the ditches and general maintenance and those costs to me are still a little high per mile,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett who chairs Engineering Services Committee.

Using storm water money, the city hires private contractors to cut right of ways.

The cost to do a mile on both sides of the road runs a little more than 33 hundred dollars.

“We’re going to bring the price per mile down we have to we have to,” said Commissioner Clarke.

Also raising some eyebrows is storm water money going to outside agencies like the Riverkeeper and the Arts Council.

But Commissioners say with existing federal law, ending the storm water program and fee is not an option.

“We need to make sure we’re utilizing it exactly the way its mean to be and not let it be used for other projects which is something we’re trying to keep close oversite over,” said Commissioner Garrett.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

City engineers say the mowing cost is based on cutting rights-of-way six times a year.

They say the ultimate goal is to lower the cost, but increase mowing to once a month.