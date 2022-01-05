Commissioners making noise about the noise on NYE

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) > New Year’s Eve now five days away but for some city leaders the hangover lingers., by the way people in Augusta celebrated and how long they celebrated.

Here’s the list of all the 9-1-1 calls on New Year’s Eve, with complaints about gunfire, and it wasn’t just Harrisburg, but commissioners wonder what can be done.

“You can’t find the ones who are shooting you send a deputy out, whoever shot the weapon is gone,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Fireworks are the traditional way to ring in the New Year, but some city leaders have heard too much.

“Against fireworks being shot off all night long, now we’re going to have some celebrations, but people need to know when to cut it off,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

Georgia law allows fireworks any day up to midnight, but on New Year’s Eve the cut off is one A.M or is supposed to be.

“That wasn’t the case, that needs to be taken care of too we need to figure out a way, to redo this ordinance I got a lot of calls about it the next day my phone blew up,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

Under state law commissioners could create a local fireworks ordinance and make the cut off earlier, something McKnight wants city leaders to discuss.

“People are not obeying the one o’clock curfew to end the fireworks what’s unfair about that is it ruins it for others who are abiding,” said Commissioner McKnight.

Now last year after the 4th of July Commissioner McKnight did bring forward a proposal to discuss the city fireworks ordinance but after some initial noise, things did quieted down in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.