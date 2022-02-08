Commissioners hear from troubled apartments owner

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners hearing from the owners of a troubled apartment complex

Azalea Park Apartments has been cited for dozens of code violations — but owners say they are addressing major problems.

Owners telling commissioners that engineers have been hired to look at structural, mechanical, and plumbing issues.

Late last year two fires damaged some of the buildings in the 26 building complex

Commissioners were also told security cameras will be installed and people will not face eviction if they bring complaints to management.

Commissioners will get another update in 30 days.