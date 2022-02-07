Commissioners face decision on Donald departure

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Arguably City Administrator is the most important job in Augusta’s government, commissioners soon to have a vacancy there for some sooner than expected.

Odie Donald is preparing to leave as city administrator, commissioners preparing to make a decision on when.

“I think once we all get together and discuss it the issue we’ll come out with an agreeable time,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Donald’s contract states he must give 45 days notice before leaving, unless waived by the commission.

Mayor Davis last week believing Donald would give the city ample time to make the transition.

“I feel confident we’ll get the administrator to stay longer than February 25th I’m not worried about that,” the mayor said on February 2nd.

March 18th would be 45 days after Donald announced his resignation.

But a press release from Atlanta’s Mayor’s office has Donald joining the staff there on February 28th.

So will city leaders want to hold Donald to his deal.

“No, I do not want to do that like I say he seems like he’s ready to go and we need to move on,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

“We have that ability to decide to change it or adjust it or whatever we want to do so we will just use some good discussion to come up with a conclusion,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Commissioners will also need to discuss who should be interim administrator and whether Donald should collect severance pay.

“We didn’t get 45 days’ notice so, no, no severance pay,” said Commissioner McKnight.

“He’s leaving on his own we’re not asking him to leave so we’ll look into that look into the contract and make sure everything is done correctly,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Commissioners facing some big personnel decisions on the administrator the plan is for city leaders to discuss the position in Tuesday’s legal session in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.