AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – City commissioners have come to some kind of agreement with Gold Cross after meeting behind closed doors.
According to officials, the city is discussing a month-to-month, short term contract with Gold Cross.
Commissioners say they have agreed to a month-to-month contract with Gold Cross that includes $250,000 for the first month, and $150,000 for each month after that.
According to the commissioners, this short-term deal would carry the city through until a permanent zone provider is named.
