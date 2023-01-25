AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – City commissioners have come to some kind of agreement with Gold Cross after meeting behind closed doors.

According to officials, the city is discussing a month-to-month, short term contract with Gold Cross.

Commissioners say they have agreed to a month-to-month contract with Gold Cross that includes $250,000 for the first month, and $150,000 for each month after that.

According to the commissioners, this short-term deal would carry the city through until a permanent zone provider is named.

RELATED WJBF STORIES