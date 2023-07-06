Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Renaming Riverwalk, some commissioners say they’re not hearing a lot of demand for it.

“Most of them didn’t want to they didn’t want to name it for either one of them and a lot of them feel like if you’re going to put on names, put both their names or don’t put any at all,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Last week commissioners rejected a proposal to rename Riverwalk for mayors Ed McIntyre and Charles Devaney, and instead voting to name it just for Ed McIntyre.

Devaney was mayor when Riverwalk was built.

His city attorney at the time says it would not have happened had Devaney not led a delegation to D.C. to get an act of congress to allow construction on the levee.

“Before that was done nothing was going to be done with the Riverwalk, you couldn’t do anything you couldn’t even cut a tree on it until the act of congress was passed and Devaney did that single handedly,” said former city attorney Paul Dunbar.

Devaney’s name is on the plaque at Riverwalk, his cousin Rick Toole saying he felt it was the pinnacle of his time as mayor.

“Charles felt it was his crowning achievement he was really proud of Riverwalk what it did for the city to bring people back to the river to connect to the river,” said Toole.

“It seems like a lot of the older guard is upset that only McIntyre’s name is on there it seems like, so again there will be a lot more discussion about this for sure,” said Frantom.

Renaming Riverwalk has people talking for sure.